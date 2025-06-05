Left Menu

RCB Under Scrutiny: Stampede Casts Shadow on IPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faces legal scrutiny after a tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium caused 11 deaths. An FIR was lodged against RCB and others for negligence. While RCB pledges cooperation with authorities, they also announced financial support for affected families and initiated a fund for injured fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is embroiled in a legal storm following a devastating stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that led to 11 fatalities. The incident unfolded as throngs gathered to celebrate RCB's IPL victory, overwhelming the stadium's capacity and stirring chaos.

The FIR names RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association, and DNA Entertainment Networks as parties responsible, citing multiple offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Despite the backlash, a franchise source assured full cooperation with ongoing legal processes.

In a gesture of solidarity, RCB has pledged Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family and has set up 'RCB Cares' for those injured. Criticism mounts against RCB's hasty victory celebrations, which authorities assert left insufficient time for necessary security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

