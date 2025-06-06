KL Rahul's Century Powers India A Against England Lions

KL Rahul showcased his batting prowess with a century, leading India A to an imposing 319 for 7 against England Lions on the opening day of their second unofficial Test. Rahul's impressive 116-run innings included 15 fours and a six.

Supporting Rahul was Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a steady 52 runs, while Karun Nair chipped in with 40. Despite a challenging day for England's bowlers, Chris Woakes emerged as their most successful, taking three wickets for 50 runs.

As the day concluded, India A's innings saw Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj at the crease. Earlier, opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fell early, putting pressure on the subsequent batsmen to deliver.

