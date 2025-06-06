KL Rahul's Century Powers India A Against England Lions
KL Rahul dazzled with a century, scoring 116 runs, supported by Dhruv Jurel's half-century, as India A stood at 319 for 7 against England Lions. Chris Woakes was the leading bowler for the Lions, capturing three wickets. The match set a thrilling pace on its opening day.
KL Rahul showcased his batting prowess with a century, leading India A to an imposing 319 for 7 against England Lions on the opening day of their second unofficial Test. Rahul's impressive 116-run innings included 15 fours and a six.
Supporting Rahul was Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a steady 52 runs, while Karun Nair chipped in with 40. Despite a challenging day for England's bowlers, Chris Woakes emerged as their most successful, taking three wickets for 50 runs.
As the day concluded, India A's innings saw Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj at the crease. Earlier, opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fell early, putting pressure on the subsequent batsmen to deliver.
