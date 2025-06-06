Left Menu

KL Rahul's Century Powers India A Against England Lions

KL Rahul dazzled with a century, scoring 116 runs, supported by Dhruv Jurel's half-century, as India A stood at 319 for 7 against England Lions. Chris Woakes was the leading bowler for the Lions, capturing three wickets. The match set a thrilling pace on its opening day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:36 IST
KL Rahul's Century Powers India A Against England Lions
cricket
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

KL Rahul showcased his batting prowess with a century, leading India A to an imposing 319 for 7 against England Lions on the opening day of their second unofficial Test. Rahul's impressive 116-run innings included 15 fours and a six.

Supporting Rahul was Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a steady 52 runs, while Karun Nair chipped in with 40. Despite a challenging day for England's bowlers, Chris Woakes emerged as their most successful, taking three wickets for 50 runs.

As the day concluded, India A's innings saw Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj at the crease. Earlier, opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fell early, putting pressure on the subsequent batsmen to deliver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025