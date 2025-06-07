KL Rahul's Resurgence: A Boost for India Ahead of England Tests

In a significant display of skill, KL Rahul scored a century for India in the second unofficial test against the England Lions, providing relief to the Indian cricket team as they prepare for a crucial test series in England.

Stepping up as a prospective opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul's performance comes at a time of transition for the team, following the retirements of test stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With Shubman Gill at the helm, the Indian team is exploring lineup options, including who might replace Kohli at number four, ahead of the first test in Leeds on June 20.