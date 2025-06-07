Left Menu

KL Rahul's Resurgence: A Boost for India Ahead of England Tests

KL Rahul hit a solid century against England Lions, boosting India’s confidence before the test series in England. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent exits, Rahul is likely to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener, while Shubman Gill decides the lineup for the upcoming tour.

In a significant display of skill, KL Rahul scored a century for India in the second unofficial test against the England Lions, providing relief to the Indian cricket team as they prepare for a crucial test series in England.

Stepping up as a prospective opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul's performance comes at a time of transition for the team, following the retirements of test stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With Shubman Gill at the helm, the Indian team is exploring lineup options, including who might replace Kohli at number four, ahead of the first test in Leeds on June 20.

