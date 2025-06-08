Dominant Submissions Shine at UFC 316 as Dvalishvili and Harrison Triumph

Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title at UFC 316 with a convincing second-round submission victory over Sean O'Malley. The match, held at the Prudential Center, saw Dvalishvili employing intense pressure and strategic takedowns to secure his win.

President Donald Trump was among the spectators, witnessing Dvalishvili's tactical superiority as he successfully defended the title he previously won from O'Malley. Dvalishvili's dynamic performance highlighted his relentless stamina and training regimen, as he emphasized in his post-fight remarks.

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison's remarkable grappling skills earned her the women's bantamweight title after she submitted Juliana Pena near the end of the second round. Harrison boldly called out Amanda Nunes, setting the stage for a highly anticipated future clash.