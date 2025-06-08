Left Menu

Dominant Submissions Shine at UFC 316 as Dvalishvili and Harrison Triumph

At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili maintained his bantamweight title with a second-round submission over Sean O'Malley. Simultaneously, Kayla Harrison claimed the women's bantamweight title by submitting Juliana Pena. Both champions showcased impressive grappling skills in front of an audience that included Donald Trump, with Harrison challenging Amanda Nunes post-fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title at UFC 316 with a convincing second-round submission victory over Sean O'Malley. The match, held at the Prudential Center, saw Dvalishvili employing intense pressure and strategic takedowns to secure his win.

President Donald Trump was among the spectators, witnessing Dvalishvili's tactical superiority as he successfully defended the title he previously won from O'Malley. Dvalishvili's dynamic performance highlighted his relentless stamina and training regimen, as he emphasized in his post-fight remarks.

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison's remarkable grappling skills earned her the women's bantamweight title after she submitted Juliana Pena near the end of the second round. Harrison boldly called out Amanda Nunes, setting the stage for a highly anticipated future clash.

