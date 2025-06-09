In a surprising move, renowned striker Robert Lewandowski has decided to step away from the Polish national team amid a leadership conflict. The decision comes as the Barcelona star cites fatigue from a rigorous La Liga season and a loss of trust in the current head coach, Michal Probierz.

Following Lewandowski's announcement, Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski has been appointed as the new captain of the national soccer team. The transition marks a pivotal moment for the team as they continue their strong showing in World Cup Group G qualifying, currently leading with two wins.

Lewandowski's sidelining due to a recent injury and his subsequent recovery saw him miss several crucial games, bolstering Inter's progress to the Champions League final. The striker's future participation with Poland remains uncertain, contingent on changes in the team's coaching leadership.

