Kalyan gets local self government training centre facility
The new training centre of the All India Institute of Local Self Government in Kalyan will immensely benefit public representatives and officials, according to the local civic body. The All India Local Government Training Centre set up in Ward 4J will be of great benefit to the public representatives and officials, according to a release issued by KDMC.
The new training centre of the All India Institute of Local Self Government in Kalyan will immensely benefit public representatives and officials, according to the local civic body. The facility was inaugurated on Monday by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Mayor Harshali Chaudhari-Thavil. ''The All India Local Government Training Centre set up in Ward 4/J will be of great benefit to the public representatives and officials,'' according to a release issued by KDMC. The new centre has been established to cater to the growing need for departmental training in view of the increasing population and expanding urban administration. Training centres of the institute are already functional in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, but the Kalyan facility will help decentralise and strengthen capacity-building efforts, it said.
