Sports Highlights: Major Moves and Record Viewerships
The latest sports news includes Greenland's CONCACAF membership rejection, MLB outings by Chris Sale and the Braves, and Indianapolis hosting the NBA Finals. Texas notched record WCWS viewership, and PWHL expansion draft took place. Key signings include Nick Chubb to the Texans, and T.J. Oshie retires after a storied career.
Greenland's request to join CONCACAF was turned down at the body's extraordinary congress ahead of the Gold Cup, marking a significant decision in regional football governing circles.
In MLB action, Chris Sale struck out 11 batters as the Braves ended their losing streak by defeating the Brewers 7-1, thanks in part to homers from Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Eli White.
Elsewhere, the NBA Finals head to Indianapolis for the first time in over two decades, while record viewership numbers were recorded for Texas' Women's College World Series victory. Noteworthy developments from the PWHL draft, Nick Chubb's signing with the Texans, and T.J. Oshie's retirement round out the day's updates.
