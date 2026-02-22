Left Menu

India's Pacers Deliver Early Blows Against South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh delivered crucial early wickets, as India put South Africa on the back foot in their Super Eights cricket match. Bumrah struck twice, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, while Arshdeep chipped in by getting rid of skipper Aiden Markram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:31 IST
India's Pacers Deliver Early Blows Against South Africa
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling start to India's Super Eights cricket match against South Africa, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh made significant breakthroughs. Winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat, but soon faced formidable bowling from the Indian side.

Bumrah was the first to strike, dismissing Quinton de Kock with a delivery that nipped back sharply. Arshdeep then took the wicket of South African captain Aiden Markram, forcing a mis-timed shot that was safely caught.

Bumrah continued his impressive form, deceiving Ryan Rickelton with a slower ball. With these crucial contributions, India left South Africa struggling at 31 for three after just five overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
2
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India
3
Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

 United States
4
U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026