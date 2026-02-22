India's Pacers Deliver Early Blows Against South Africa
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh delivered crucial early wickets, as India put South Africa on the back foot in their Super Eights cricket match. Bumrah struck twice, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, while Arshdeep chipped in by getting rid of skipper Aiden Markram.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling start to India's Super Eights cricket match against South Africa, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh made significant breakthroughs. Winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat, but soon faced formidable bowling from the Indian side.
Bumrah was the first to strike, dismissing Quinton de Kock with a delivery that nipped back sharply. Arshdeep then took the wicket of South African captain Aiden Markram, forcing a mis-timed shot that was safely caught.
Bumrah continued his impressive form, deceiving Ryan Rickelton with a slower ball. With these crucial contributions, India left South Africa struggling at 31 for three after just five overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.
Sri Lanka collapse to 95 all out in 16.4 overs chasing 147 as England seal a 51-run win in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener. TAP
Tactical Dilemmas: India's Spin or Seam Strategy in Super Eights Showdown
Rain washes out the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pallekele.
Already out of Super Eights contention, Australia beat Oman by nine wickets in final group match of T20 World Cup.