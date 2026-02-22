India's Pacers Deliver Early Blows Against South Africa

In a thrilling start to India's Super Eights cricket match against South Africa, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh made significant breakthroughs. Winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat, but soon faced formidable bowling from the Indian side.

Bumrah was the first to strike, dismissing Quinton de Kock with a delivery that nipped back sharply. Arshdeep then took the wicket of South African captain Aiden Markram, forcing a mis-timed shot that was safely caught.

Bumrah continued his impressive form, deceiving Ryan Rickelton with a slower ball. With these crucial contributions, India left South Africa struggling at 31 for three after just five overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)