PSG Eyes New Home: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Futurist Stadium

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is evaluating potential new sites for its future stadium, aiming to expand beyond its current home at Parc des Princes. The club has identified two sites outside the French capital, located in Massy and Poissy, chosen for their strategic positioning.

Despite PSG's substantial financial commitment to Parc des Princes, owning the venue remains out of reach, prompting the search for alternatives. The club, buoyed by recent Champions League success, insists on a stadium that reflects its ambitions and accommodates more fans while supporting its business model.

As studies into the feasibility of each site proceed, PSG remains committed to staying at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo remains open to expansion works but opposes selling the stadium, prompting PSG to explore fresh horizons for its competitive and commercial future.

