Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pooran's International Career End

In a touching tribute, India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed his admiration for Nicholas Pooran after the West Indies cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket. Pooran, a formidable presence in T20I with 106 caps, chose to step back this Tuesday, leaving a notable gap in the team's lineup.

Pant, sharing camaraderie with Pooran in the IPL, applauded the 29-year-old's contributions to West Indies cricket and wished him success in future endeavors. This marks another significant exit in the cricket world following retirements from South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen and Australia's Glenn Maxwell earlier this year.

Pooran, who captained the West Indies and amassed 4,258 international runs, described his journey with the team as a privileged experience. Despite ups and downs, including a suspension and triumphant comebacks, his departure signifies a pivotal moment for West Indies cricket.