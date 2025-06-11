Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pooran's International Career End

Rishabh Pant penned a heartfelt message for Nicholas Pooran following his retirement from international cricket. The 29-year-old West Indies cricketer decided to step back after 106 T20I caps. Pooran's decision marks a significant moment, impacting his team's future prospects within the international cricket circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:18 IST
Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pooran's International Career End
Rishabh Pant (Photo: rishabpant/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching tribute, India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed his admiration for Nicholas Pooran after the West Indies cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket. Pooran, a formidable presence in T20I with 106 caps, chose to step back this Tuesday, leaving a notable gap in the team's lineup.

Pant, sharing camaraderie with Pooran in the IPL, applauded the 29-year-old's contributions to West Indies cricket and wished him success in future endeavors. This marks another significant exit in the cricket world following retirements from South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen and Australia's Glenn Maxwell earlier this year.

Pooran, who captained the West Indies and amassed 4,258 international runs, described his journey with the team as a privileged experience. Despite ups and downs, including a suspension and triumphant comebacks, his departure signifies a pivotal moment for West Indies cricket.

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025