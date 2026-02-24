Fight over cricket leaves teenager dead in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

A cricket fight turned fatal in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area with the death of a 15-year-old boy in a scuffle with three juveniles, police said on Tuesday. A verbal fight broke out on Monday between a 12-year-old boy and the 15-year-old victim over a game of cricket in a local park. ''The argument soon escalated into a physical fight between the two. After the scuffle, the 12-year-old returned home and narrated the incident to his cousins, aged 17 and 13. The three juveniles then went out in search of the victim,'' an officer said. At around 7.22 pm, the three confronted the boy in the area. A fight broke out, and in that fight, the teenager sustained injuries to his neck and head and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital by locals and family members, where he was declared dead. ''We have registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Tilak Nagar Police Station and all three juveniles have been apprehended. Further legal proceedings are underway in accordance with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act,'' the officer said. The victim had three brothers. His father works as a tea vendor in the locality. Later that day, the boy's family members went to the Tilak Nagar Police Station and demanded action against the accused. The boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer said.

