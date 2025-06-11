PSL Faces IPL Clash: A Battle of Cricket Leagues

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) faces a potential scheduling conflict with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating aligning the PSL with the high-profile IPL season in April-May, driven by commitments to the ICC World T20 Cup and FTP schedules.

Despite initial fears, last year's overlap with IPL, due to the Champions Trophy, actually boosted viewership and media engagement for the PSL. Franchise owners leveraged the opportunity to secure overseas players not selected in the IPL auction.

As the league prepares for its next season, financial reviews, including franchise fee increases and sponsorship renewals, are underway. The PCB also plans to call for bids for two new teams, while the financial dynamics of broadcasting and sponsorship are set for reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)