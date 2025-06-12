Medvedev and Mertens Advance at Libema Open: Quarter-Finals Imminent
At the Libema Open, top seed Daniil Medvedev defeated Adrian Mannarino to progress to the quarter-finals. In women's singles, Elise Mertens and Bianca Andreescu also made it to the last eight. The tournament saw intense matches, with notable wins and withdrawals due to injuries.
In a high-stakes encounter at the Libema Open, top-seeded Daniil Medvedev overcame former champion Adrian Mannarino to secure his place in the quarter-finals. The Russian tennis star showcased resilience by taking the match in straight sets with a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory, marking the start of his grass court season.
Medvedev came out strong after Mannarino initially broke his serve, responding with immediate force to eventually dominate the tiebreak. The match shifted in the second set when Medvedev made a decisive break to lead 5-4, which he capitalized on to close the match against the Frenchman.
In women's singles, Elise Mertens, seeded third, dispatched Maria Sakkari convincingly with a 6-3 6-0 win, setting up a quarter-final clash with China's Yuan Yue. Meanwhile, Canada's Bianca Andreescu also advanced, overpowering New Zealand's Lulu Sun 6-0 6-4, and will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse next.
