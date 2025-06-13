Tottenham Hotspur Welcomes Thomas Frank as New Manager

Thomas Frank steps in as the fifth full-time manager for Tottenham Hotspur in just six years, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday. The Danish coach signed a three-year contract, succeeding the recently dismissed Ange Postecoglou.

The club expressed enthusiasm for Frank, noting his reputation as one of the most forward-thinking and cutting-edge head coaches in soccer. His ability to develop players and squads is part of what attracted Tottenham to his expertise.

As Tottenham readies for the next season, Frank's leadership is anticipated to bring new energy and direction to the team. The club and fans alike are eager to see the development under his guidance.