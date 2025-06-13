Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Welcomes Thomas Frank as New Manager

Thomas Frank has been appointed as the new full-time manager of Tottenham Hotspur. The club announced on Thursday that he would replace Ange Postecoglou on a three-year contract. The club praised his progressive and innovative coaching style as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Updated: 13-06-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:01 IST
Thomas Frank steps in as the fifth full-time manager for Tottenham Hotspur in just six years, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday. The Danish coach signed a three-year contract, succeeding the recently dismissed Ange Postecoglou.

The club expressed enthusiasm for Frank, noting his reputation as one of the most forward-thinking and cutting-edge head coaches in soccer. His ability to develop players and squads is part of what attracted Tottenham to his expertise.

As Tottenham readies for the next season, Frank's leadership is anticipated to bring new energy and direction to the team. The club and fans alike are eager to see the development under his guidance.

