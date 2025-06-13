Left Menu

Player Protection in Focus: FIFPRO's Push Against Burnout in Soccer

FIFPRO, the global players union, calls for safeguards to protect soccer players from burnout. Amid the expanded Club World Cup, concerns grow over player fatigue and inadequate off-season breaks. FIFPRO urges guaranteed downtime and better regulation to manage increasing workload and calendar congestion for player welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:03 IST
Player Protection in Focus: FIFPRO's Push Against Burnout in Soccer
Amid the countdown to the Club World Cup, soccer administrators are under increasing pressure to shield players from injuries and burnout, warns the global players union, FIFPRO.

The union highlights the urgency for guaranteed four-week breaks during the off-season and mandatory mid-season time off, to prioritize player health.

The expanded 32-team tournament in Miami adds to the taxing schedule, with FIFPRO advocating for regulatory safeguards to manage player fatigue and workload in international soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

