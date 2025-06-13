Player Protection in Focus: FIFPRO's Push Against Burnout in Soccer

Amid the countdown to the Club World Cup, soccer administrators are under increasing pressure to shield players from injuries and burnout, warns the global players union, FIFPRO.

The union highlights the urgency for guaranteed four-week breaks during the off-season and mandatory mid-season time off, to prioritize player health.

The expanded 32-team tournament in Miami adds to the taxing schedule, with FIFPRO advocating for regulatory safeguards to manage player fatigue and workload in international soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)