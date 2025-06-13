Left Menu

Finn Allen's Record-Smashing 151 Sparks MLC Opener Thrill

Finn Allen blasted a historic 151 off just 51 balls, hitting a record 19 sixes, to lead San Francisco Unicorns to an MLC record 269-5 against Washington Freedom. The Unicorns secured a commanding 123-run victory, dismissing Freedom for 146 in 13.1 overs.

Finn Allen of San Francisco Unicorns made history on Thursday with a blistering 151 runs off just 51 balls, hitting an unprecedented 19 sixes during the Major League Cricket opener against Washington Freedom.

His spectacular innings set a new individual high for the Twenty20 league and propelled the Unicorns to a formidable team score of 269-5, an MLC best. Allen's century came in just 34 balls against opponents that included fellow New Zealanders like Bean Sears and Rachin Ravindra.

Chasing the mammoth total, Washington Freedom, under the leadership of Australian Glenn Maxwell, faltered and were all out for 146 in just 13.1 overs, handing the Unicorns a landslide 123-run victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

