Boca Juniors Ignite Miami in Thrilling Draw Against Benfica

After Lionel Messi energized the Club World Cup opener, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium turned into a mini Buenos Aires. Boca Juniors fans passionately supported their team during a thrilling 2-2 draw against Benfica.

Fans draped the city in blue and gold, cheering throughout the match. Boca took second place in Group C, with Bayern Munich leading after a 10-0 victory over Auckland City. Both Boca's Nicolas Figal and Benfica's Andrea Bellotti received red cards in a heated contest.

After an early lead by Boca, Benfica equalized late in the match. The draw has kept Boca's Copa Libertadores hopes alive as they prepare to face Bayern, while Benfica will go against Auckland City.