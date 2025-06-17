Docklands Dominates: Thrills at Royal Ascot's Opening Day

Docklands emerged victorious in a thrilling opening race against favorite Rosallion at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The event is renowned for its blend of high-caliber racing, fashion, and hefty stakes at the esteemed English course.

Trained by Harry Eustace, Docklands clinched his trainer's third Royal Ascot victory. Jockey Mark Zahra expressed his excitement after a challenging race where he lost his whip. Top jockey Ryan Moore and female star Hollie Doyle are key competitors looking to expand their wins.

The five-day Royal melee features 35 races, with a prize purse of 10 million pounds. Highlights include Group 1 races, attracting entries from nine countries, with notable shifts in racing dynamics like the rise of smaller trainers making headlines alongside major racing powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)