Race Showdown Halted: Noah Lyles vs. Tyreek Hill Clash Canceled

The anticipated race between Olympic champion Noah Lyles and NFL player Tyreek Hill was canceled for personal reasons. Despite heightened excitement and months of banter, the event planned for Times Square was called off by Lyles. Hill reacted humorously on social media, referencing a recent race performance.

Updated: 18-06-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated showdown between Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been called off. Lyles announced the postponement, citing 'personal reasons,' during an event in Cannes, France. The decision was shared via a video posted by the New York Post on Instagram.

This cancellation follows months of playful banter between the two athletes, who were set to race in Times Square. Hill humorously responded to the news by sharing memes on social media, mocking Lyles after a recent race performance in California.

Lyles, who clocked an impressive 9.784 seconds to win Olympic gold, initially hyped the unofficial event as a fun competition for bragging rights. Despite the setback, the proposed race captivated the imagination of sports fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

