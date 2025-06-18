Ares Management and Kylian Mbappe Form Unlikely Alliance in SailGP

Ares Management, a prominent player on Wall Street, has teamed up with Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe by acquiring a minority interest in the France SailGP Team, sparking intrigue and curiosity in the investment world.

This strategic move merges Ares' sports influence with Mbappe's Coalition Capital, marking a rare collaboration between the rival teams from Madrid. The partnership was lauded by Jim Miller of Ares Management, who sees the potential for growth at this exciting stage in the league.

The investment coincides with SailGP's announcement of its expansion, adding two national teams to the 2026 season, promising rapid races across global waters. SailGP's unique franchise model continues to attract big names, including Hollywood stars and industry veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)