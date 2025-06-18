Left Menu

Ares Management and Kylian Mbappe Form Unlikely Alliance in SailGP

Ares Management, partnered with Kylian Mbappe, acquires a minority stake in the France SailGP Team, joining an intriguing alliance with Real and Atletico Madrid. This move coincides with SailGP's expansion plans. Key figures in the sailing world welcome the investment, hinting at promising future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:04 IST
Ares Management and Kylian Mbappe Form Unlikely Alliance in SailGP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ares Management, a prominent player on Wall Street, has teamed up with Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe by acquiring a minority interest in the France SailGP Team, sparking intrigue and curiosity in the investment world.

This strategic move merges Ares' sports influence with Mbappe's Coalition Capital, marking a rare collaboration between the rival teams from Madrid. The partnership was lauded by Jim Miller of Ares Management, who sees the potential for growth at this exciting stage in the league.

The investment coincides with SailGP's announcement of its expansion, adding two national teams to the 2026 season, promising rapid races across global waters. SailGP's unique franchise model continues to attract big names, including Hollywood stars and industry veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025