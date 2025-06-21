Cricket Showdown: Bumrah's Magic and Pant's Mastery

Jasprit Bumrah showcased exceptional bowling prowess alongside Rishabh Pant's remarkable hundred on the second day of the first Test between India and England. England, using grit and determination, reached 107 for one at tea, with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope at the crease following a strong 103-run partnership.

Under overcast skies, Bumrah's zippy deliveries troubled England's openers, claiming Zak Crawley's wicket early. However, the relentless pressure was not sustained as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna struggled, with England capitalizing on missed opportunities to score rapidly in the post-lunch session.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant crafted a brilliant century, overtaking MS Dhoni's record for most hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests, while Shubman Gill forged his highest Test score of 147, leading India to a formidable 471. Despite tumultuous starts, England's bowlers found breakthroughs, making it a gripping contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)