Harry Brook Shines as England Gains Slight Edge Over India in Leeds Test

In an enthralling contest at Leeds, England's Harry Brook delivered a pivotal half-century, guiding the home team to a slight advantage over India as the first session concluded on the third day of the Test match. England stands at 327/5, with Brook (57 not out) and Jamie Smith (29 not out) steering the innings.

Starting from 209/3, with Ollie Pope and Brook at the crease, the hosts aggressively tackled the Indian attack. However, pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed Pope for 106. Captain Ben Stokes, despite a tentative start, built a fruitful partnership with Brook, pushing England past the 250-run milestone.

After Stokes' dismissal to Mohammed Siraj, Jamie Smith ensured England reached 300, while Brook capitalized on a missed opportunity by Pant to secure his half-century. As the session ended, England trailed India by 144 runs, setting the stage for an intriguing battle ahead.

