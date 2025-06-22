Left Menu

Harry Brook Shines as England Gains Slight Edge Over India in Leeds Test

Harry Brook's half-century and crucial partnerships put England in a favorable position against India on day three of the Leeds Test. With Brook and Jamie Smith unbeaten, England stands at 327/5 at lunch, trailing India by 144 runs, after starting the day on 209/3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:52 IST
Harry Brook Shines as England Gains Slight Edge Over India in Leeds Test
Harry Brook hit a fine half-century (Photo: England Cricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an enthralling contest at Leeds, England's Harry Brook delivered a pivotal half-century, guiding the home team to a slight advantage over India as the first session concluded on the third day of the Test match. England stands at 327/5, with Brook (57 not out) and Jamie Smith (29 not out) steering the innings.

Starting from 209/3, with Ollie Pope and Brook at the crease, the hosts aggressively tackled the Indian attack. However, pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed Pope for 106. Captain Ben Stokes, despite a tentative start, built a fruitful partnership with Brook, pushing England past the 250-run milestone.

After Stokes' dismissal to Mohammed Siraj, Jamie Smith ensured England reached 300, while Brook capitalized on a missed opportunity by Pant to secure his half-century. As the session ended, England trailed India by 144 runs, setting the stage for an intriguing battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025