India Gears Up for Asian Squash Doubles Showdown 2025

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh spearhead India's campaign at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025 in Malaysia. The Indian squad, comprising six pairs, seeks glory across men's, women's, and mixed doubles categories, with top seeds and previous champions aiming to continue their success on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:43 IST
Anahat Singh (right) with the women's singles title. (Photo- Indian Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Leading the Indian contingent, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will spearhead India's aspirations at the 2025 Asian Squash Doubles Championship, set to unfold at Arena Emas in Johor, Malaysia this Monday, as reported by Olympics.com. India's representation spans six pairs across men's, women's, and mixed doubles categories.

The distinguished duo of Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, acclaimed as India's premier singles squash players, enter the competition as top seeds in mixed doubles. The duo clinched a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. Previously, Abhay Singh paired with veteran Joshna Chinappa to secure the mixed doubles title at the inaugural event. Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshana Chinappa, ranked third, renew their partnership for this championship.

Anahat Singh, fresh off her accolade as the PSA Awards' Women's Challenger Player of the Season, joins forces with Joshna Chinappa in the women's doubles, also holding the third seed. Simultaneously, the top-seeded Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar are poised to defend their men's doubles title, a crown they jointly claimed last year.

The tournament commences with pool matches over the first two days, leading into the knockout stages across all categories, starting June 25. Success in pool play, securing a top-two finish, is imperative for progression. Final showdowns in men's, women's, and mixed doubles are slated for the subsequent day.

The roster for the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025 includes: Men's doubles featuring Abhay Singh with Velavan Senthilkumar, and Joshana Chinappa with Velavan Senthilkumar. Women's doubles teams Anahat Singh with Joshna Chinappa, and Pooja Arthi Raghu with Rathika Seelan. Mixed doubles teams Abhay Singh with Velavan Senthilkumar, and Ravi Dixit with Guhan Senthilkumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

