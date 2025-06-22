Fielding Fumbles and Bumrah's Brilliance: India Struggles Against England

England matched India's opening innings by scoring 465 in the first Test, leaving day three evenly poised. Despite K L Rahul's composed 47 not out, India's fielding weaknesses were glaring with five dropped catches, allowing England to close the gap.

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional five-wicket haul was the highlight for India, as he claimed key English batsmen, including Harry Brook who fell just short of his century. However, the Indian pacers' struggles and fielding lapses overshadowed Bumrah's brilliance.

The weather cut short the day's play, with India standing at 90 for two by stumps, holding a slender lead of 96 runs. With the pitch aiding bowlers, the Test remains delicately balanced, pending improved discipline from India's bowlers and fielders.

(With inputs from agencies.)