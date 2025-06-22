Left Menu

Fielding Fumbles and Bumrah's Brilliance: India Struggles Against England

K L Rahul led India's response with a resilient 47 not out as England equaled India's first innings, scoring 465. Despite an inspired bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah, India's fielding faltered with multiple dropped catches. England's Harry Brook narrowly missed his century after being reprieved several times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:03 IST
Fielding Fumbles and Bumrah's Brilliance: India Struggles Against England
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England matched India's opening innings by scoring 465 in the first Test, leaving day three evenly poised. Despite K L Rahul's composed 47 not out, India's fielding weaknesses were glaring with five dropped catches, allowing England to close the gap.

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional five-wicket haul was the highlight for India, as he claimed key English batsmen, including Harry Brook who fell just short of his century. However, the Indian pacers' struggles and fielding lapses overshadowed Bumrah's brilliance.

The weather cut short the day's play, with India standing at 90 for two by stumps, holding a slender lead of 96 runs. With the pitch aiding bowlers, the Test remains delicately balanced, pending improved discipline from India's bowlers and fielders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025