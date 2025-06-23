Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights on Ostrava, Reflects on Usain Bolt's Legacy

Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for his first appearance at the Ostrava Golden Spike event, scheduled for Tuesday. As he prepares to compete, Chopra reflects on the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, an 11-time world champion and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who was a frequent participant in the prestigious event.

Chopra, who couldn't take part last year due to an injury, expressed his excitement and determination during a pre-event press conference. Speaking to Olympics.com, he shared, "When I was a kid, I watched a lot of videos and photos of athletes like Usain Bolt here. Now I feel good and will try really hard."

Fresh off a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League and a win in Paris, Chopra aims to continue his winning streak in Czechia. He also highlights his coach Jan Zelezny's influence, the world record holder in men's javelin. Zelezny praised Chopra for elevating the sport's profile both in India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)