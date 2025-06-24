PSPL: Merging Cricket Passion with an Anti-Drug Mission

The Punjab Street Premier League (PSPL) kicked off in Chandigarh on Tuesday, June 24, marking the fusion of grassroots tennis ball cricket with a strong anti-drug message. This initiative, graced by League Commissioner Yograj Singh and former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi, aims to drive Punjab's youth away from drugs through the influence of sport.

Organized by Future Sports Management, PSPL aspires to instill discipline and foster healthy living. Singh, emphasizing the essence of tennis ball cricket, stated that this format is the soul of India's streets. It enhances instincts and resilience, which are admired by many, and is expected to captivate Punjab's youth.

VP Singh Bajwa, Director of PSPL T10, highlighted the league's mission as a transformative call for the youth. "PSPL goes beyond cricket—it builds character. Each run and dot ball represents a step away from addiction and towards a renewed, healthier Punjab," he remarked. Sunil Joshi stressed the league's goal to unearth fearless, raw talent from grassroots levels.

Former cricketers Rishi Dhawan and Manpreet Gony also expressed support. PSPL will feature eight teams, each with 20 players, predominantly from Punjab. Try-outs across Punjab and other Indian cities promise wide participation. Live broadcast on national sports channels will offer players unprecedented exposure, and a structured auction system incentivizes participation.

The league emphasizes environmental sustainability, pledging to plant a tree for every dot ball and honor 50 individuals who have overcome addiction in each match. These individuals will receive free cricket academy training and gym memberships for a year, reinforcing the league's social commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)