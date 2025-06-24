Left Menu

Krejcikova Triumphs: A Comeback Victory at Eastbourne

Barbora Krejcikova secured her first grass season singles win by defeating Harriet Dart at the Eastbourne Open. After a two-hour and 40-minute battle, Krejcikova overcame challenges, including wind conditions, a time violation, and two match points. The Czech player remains determined ahead of her Wimbledon title defense.

Updated: 24-06-2025 23:40 IST
In a thrilling contest at the Eastbourne Open, top seed Barbora Krejcikova emerged victorious against Britain's Harriet Dart, capturing her first singles win of the grass season. Despite facing a challenging match climate, Krejcikova persevered to secure a 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 win.

Krejcikova, returning from a months-long hiatus due to a back injury, struggled against the windy conditions and had a tense moment with the umpire over a time violation. Dart capitalized on these setbacks, pushing the match to a decisive set.

Despite Dart's lead at 5-3 in the final set with two match points, Krejcikova's resilience shone through, allowing her to triumph. The victory sets an encouraging tone for Krejcikova's next match against Jodie Burrage as she prepares to defend her Wimbledon title.

