Inter Milan Triumphs Over River Plate to Seal Knockout Spot

Inter Milan delivered a decisive 2-0 victory over River Plate on Wednesday, advancing to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup as Group E winners. The triumph sends the Argentine team packing.

Francesco Esposito opened the scoring for Inter just after River Plate's Lucas Martinez Quarta received a red card for a foul. Alessandro Bastoni secured the win with a second goal in stoppage time.

River's Gonzalo Montiel also saw red following two yellow cards in the match's tense closing moments. The Italian champions now look to face Brazilian club Fluminense in Charlotte, while Monterrey takes the second spot in the group.