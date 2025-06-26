Left Menu

Inter Milan Triumphs Over River Plate to Seal Knockout Spot

Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory over River Plate to top Group E and advance to the Club World Cup knockout stage. Goals from Francesco Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni, along with dismissals of Lucas Martinez Quarta and Gonzalo Montiel, sealed the match's outcome against the Argentine side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inter Milan delivered a decisive 2-0 victory over River Plate on Wednesday, advancing to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup as Group E winners. The triumph sends the Argentine team packing.

Francesco Esposito opened the scoring for Inter just after River Plate's Lucas Martinez Quarta received a red card for a foul. Alessandro Bastoni secured the win with a second goal in stoppage time.

River's Gonzalo Montiel also saw red following two yellow cards in the match's tense closing moments. The Italian champions now look to face Brazilian club Fluminense in Charlotte, while Monterrey takes the second spot in the group.

