Left Menu

Embracing Change: Wimbledon Replaces Line Judges with AI Technology

Wimbledon has decided to replace traditional line judges with Electronic Line Calling (ELC) technology, reflecting a broader industry shift. Over 450 cameras will now handle calls, with former line judges transitioning to 'match assistants' roles. Despite some player skepticism, the change is widely accepted across major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:33 IST
Embracing Change: Wimbledon Replaces Line Judges with AI Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The All England Club's move to replace line judges with AI technology at Wimbledon marks a significant step in tennis's technological evolution, reflecting broader transformations within the sport.

With the adoption of Electronic Line Calling (ELC), only 80 line judges remain, rebranded as 'match assistants'. These individuals are crucial backups in case the over 450-camera ELC system experiences glitches. The shift aligns with global trends as similar technology has been successfully integrated into the Australian and U.S. Opens.

Despite some complaints from top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev, ELC enjoys broad support. The Lawn Tennis Association is adapting to these changes, vowing to develop and support officials through collaboration with the Association of British Tennis Officials. Wimbledon aims to maintain the sport's integrity while embracing advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025