Embracing Change: Wimbledon Replaces Line Judges with AI Technology

The All England Club's move to replace line judges with AI technology at Wimbledon marks a significant step in tennis's technological evolution, reflecting broader transformations within the sport.

With the adoption of Electronic Line Calling (ELC), only 80 line judges remain, rebranded as 'match assistants'. These individuals are crucial backups in case the over 450-camera ELC system experiences glitches. The shift aligns with global trends as similar technology has been successfully integrated into the Australian and U.S. Opens.

Despite some complaints from top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev, ELC enjoys broad support. The Lawn Tennis Association is adapting to these changes, vowing to develop and support officials through collaboration with the Association of British Tennis Officials. Wimbledon aims to maintain the sport's integrity while embracing advancements.

