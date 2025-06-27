Left Menu

Swiatek Powers Through to Bad Homburg Final

Iga Swiatek decisively defeated Jasmine Paolini to reach the Bad Homburg Open final, aiming for her first grass title. Demonstrating her form before Wimbledon, Swiatek prevailed with strong performances and strategic plays, advancing to compete against either Jessica Pegula or Linda Noskova in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:24 IST
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the five-times Grand Slam champion, delivered a commanding performance against Jasmine Paolini, securing her place in the Bad Homburg Open final on Friday. Swiatek, who aims to claim her first career title on grass, overpowered the second seed 6-1, 6-3.

In a post-match interview, Swiatek expressed her surprise and satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing her strategic play and aggressive shots as the keys to her victory. 'I am super happy and I was not expecting this. I just did my job,' Swiatek stated.

The Polish player, known for her strong clay court performances, skipped other grass tournaments this season, opting for focused training in Mallorca. Her strategic preparation paid off, as she decisively defeated Paolini and secured a final spot against Jessica Pegula or Linda Noskova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

