Filipino Sensation Eala Makes History at Eastbourne Open

Alexandra Eala became the first Filipino to reach a WTA Tour final after defeating Varvara Gracheva at the Eastbourne Open. She will face Australian Maya Joint in a historic final, marking the youngest final since 1981. Eala's performance sets the stage for her Wimbledon appearance against Barbora Krejcikova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:35 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, Alexandra Eala became the first Filipino to reach a WTA Tour final by defeating Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in the Eastbourne Open. The 20-year-old, ranked 74th globally, showcased resilience after a challenging second set to clinch the semifinal victory.

Eala now prepares to face 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint, who triumphed over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, in the youngest Eastbourne final since 1981. Eala, training at the Rafa Nadal Academy, expressed her joy and acknowledged the physical and mental toughness of the match.

Meanwhile, the men's final will feature Taylor Fritz against Jenson Brooksby. Both have been in remarkable form, with Brooksby entering the spotlight after a surprise win over Ugo Humbert. As Eala sets her sights on Wimbledon, her Eastbourne performance has not gone unnoticed by opponents.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

