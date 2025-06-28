Filipino Sensation Eala Makes History at Eastbourne Open

In a groundbreaking achievement, Alexandra Eala became the first Filipino to reach a WTA Tour final by defeating Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in the Eastbourne Open. The 20-year-old, ranked 74th globally, showcased resilience after a challenging second set to clinch the semifinal victory.

Eala now prepares to face 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint, who triumphed over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, in the youngest Eastbourne final since 1981. Eala, training at the Rafa Nadal Academy, expressed her joy and acknowledged the physical and mental toughness of the match.

Meanwhile, the men's final will feature Taylor Fritz against Jenson Brooksby. Both have been in remarkable form, with Brooksby entering the spotlight after a surprise win over Ugo Humbert. As Eala sets her sights on Wimbledon, her Eastbourne performance has not gone unnoticed by opponents.