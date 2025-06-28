Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Cup: A Unique Cricket Duel for National Unity

The Operation Sindoor Cup, featuring Army XI against Parliament XI, will take place at Kanpur's Green Park on June 29. The match celebrates the Indian Armed Forces' successful operation against Pakistan-backed terror groups following the Pahalgam attack. The trophy embodies national defense symbols: a cricket bat, Brahmos missile, and Rafale jet.

Operation Sindoor Cup trophy (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Operation Sindoor Cup match between Army XI and Parliament XI is set to unfold at Kanpur's Green Park on June 29. This match not only serves as a sporting event but as a commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces' triumph against Pakistani-backed terror outfits following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The trophy for the event, now unveiled, incorporates a cricket bat, Brahmos missile, and Rafale jet, symbolizing strategic defense prowess. Participants for Army XI include army officers, police officers, and district administration officers under the captaincy of Brigadier Samrul Hassan. Parliament XI, consisting of MPs and MLAs, will be led by MP Manoj Tiwari.

BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi emphasized the significance of the match, stating it sends a powerful message of national unity and resolve. Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar highlighted the match's noble cause, alluding to the decisive actions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that led to Pakistan's retreat. Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, targeted terror infrastructures, leading to significant terrorist casualties.

