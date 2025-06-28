Left Menu

Norris Back on Top: Old Self Shines in Austrian GP Qualifying

Lando Norris achieved pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, marking his third of the season. Overcoming previous setbacks, Norris hopes this is the start of a winning streak. Meanwhile, his teammate Oscar Piastri faced difficulties due to a yellow flag, settling for third place.

Updated: 28-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:24 IST
In a thrilling return to form, Lando Norris secured pole position in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, finishing over half a second ahead. This performance marks his third pole position of the season, reaffirming his caliber as a top contender.

The race follows a frustrating incident in Canada where Norris collided with his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri. Piastri, hindered by a yellow flag, managed to take only third place in Austria.

With his eyes set on consistent victories, Norris hopes to maintain his momentum, disrupting Red Bull's recent dominance, as evident by Lewis Hamilton's strong fourth-place finish and Max Verstappen's struggles at his home track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

