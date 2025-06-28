Norris Back on Top: Old Self Shines in Austrian GP Qualifying

In a thrilling return to form, Lando Norris secured pole position in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, finishing over half a second ahead. This performance marks his third pole position of the season, reaffirming his caliber as a top contender.

The race follows a frustrating incident in Canada where Norris collided with his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri. Piastri, hindered by a yellow flag, managed to take only third place in Austria.

With his eyes set on consistent victories, Norris hopes to maintain his momentum, disrupting Red Bull's recent dominance, as evident by Lewis Hamilton's strong fourth-place finish and Max Verstappen's struggles at his home track.

(With inputs from agencies.)