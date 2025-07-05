Kyle Walker Joins Burnley: A New Chapter in Premier League 2025/26

Experienced England defender Kyle Walker has completed a move to Burnley from Manchester City on a two-year contract, just before the Premier League 2025/26 season kicks off. The transfer has been confirmed by Burnley, reuniting Walker with his former Tottenham and national team colleague, Scott Parker, now the manager of Burnley.

Walker, who played on loan with AC Milan during the latter half of the previous season, made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Italian giants. He now takes his extensive experience to Burnley after a trophy-rich period at Manchester City, where he accumulated 17 major trophies, including multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League victory. Additionally, Walker has appeared in the Premier League Team of the Year four times and has 96 international caps for England.

In a statement, Walker expressed his excitement about joining Burnley, highlighting Scott Parker's achievements and ambitions for the club. "I'm delighted to be here," Walker said. Burnley's remarkable defensive performance last season was key to their success, and Walker is eager to contribute his expertise to the squad's promising setup. Walker's professional journey started at Sheffield United, eventually leading him to Tottenham Hotspur and then to Manchester City.