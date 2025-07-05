Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva Shines as She Marches to Wimbledon Last 16

Mirra Andreeva impresses at Wimbledon, reaching the last 16 and third round in doubles without losing a set. The 18-year-old Russian, coached by Conchita Martinez, defeated Hailey Baptiste 6-1 6-3. Andreeva is now the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw.

Mirra Andreeva, the seventh seed, showcased her exceptional talent by defeating American Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3, under the Court One roof on Saturday. The 18-year-old Russian has matched her best Wimbledon performance by advancing to the last 16, making her journey seem effortless without dropping a single set.

In addition to her singles success, Andreeva has also progressed to the third round of the doubles alongside partner Diana Shnaider, still maintaining a perfect record. The Russian's clean and powerful shots were too overwhelming for the 55th-ranked Baptiste, despite her impressive main draw debut at Wimbledon.

Andreeva, coached by former champion Conchita Martinez, expressed, "With every match I play, I feel my level is rising." Despite a spirited fight from Baptiste, especially with her forehand, Andreeva held firm to secure victory and now anticipates a challenging bout against either Barbora Krejcikova or Emma Navarro.

