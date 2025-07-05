Verstappen's Possible Departure: A Red Bull Catastrophe?
Zak Brown, McLaren boss, warns that Max Verstappen's departure from Red Bull could be disastrous. Amid speculation of a move to Mercedes, Verstappen remains non-committal about his future. Despite expressing a desire to stay with Red Bull, rumors grow as he struggles in the standings.
McLaren team principal Zak Brown has voiced concerns over the potential departure of Max Verstappen from Red Bull, stating it could spell disaster for the team. As speculation mounts about Verstappen's future, Brown suggests that the lack of commitment from any party involved implies significant changes could be underway.
Despite being a four-time reigning Formula 1 champion, Verstappen's defense this season is faltering, as indicated by his current third-place standing, trailing 61 points behind the leader. His contribution, 155 of Red Bull's 162 points, underscores his significance to the team.
Verstappen, ahead of the British Grand Prix, reiterated his wish to see out his Formula 1 career with Red Bull but remained ambiguous about his 2026 plans or contacts with Mercedes. The tension adds intrigue to the F1 season as fans and teams speculate on the champion's next move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Racing Ahead: Kimi Antonelli Graduates High School Amid Formula 1 Campaign
Antonelli's Collision and Verstappen's Misfortune Shake Up British Grand Prix
Deepika Padukone Applauds Brad Pitt's Spectacular Return to Formula 1 Racing
Mercedes' Future: George Russell Likely to Stay Amidst Speculation of Verstappen's Move
Mercedes-Benz Revving Up India's EV Market with New Scheme