Barcelona Secures Formula 1's Future in Spain with New Agreement

Barcelona has secured its place in the Formula 1 calendar, with races set to continue there for another six years. An agreement has been struck for the Circuit de Catalunya to alternate with the Belgian Grand Prix up through 2032.

The Circuit de Catalunya, which ceded hosting the Spanish Grand Prix to Madrid this year, will be the scene for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June. Formula 1 will visit Barcelona again in 2028, 2030, and 2032 under this newly inked agreement.

Stefano Domenicali, F1's president and CEO, expressed his delight, emphasizing the passion of the local fans and the extensive investments in circuit facilities aimed at enhancing the fan experience. The agreement ensures Barcelona remains a key destination in F1 circles for years to come.