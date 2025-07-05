Neeraj Chopra Dominates Inaugural NC Classic Amidst Windy Challenges

In an event filled with both excitement and challenges, Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra claimed victory at the inaugural NC Classic, securing his third consecutive title with a throw of 86.18 meters.

Despite strong winds at Bangalore's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the 27-year-old double Olympic medallist rose above intense competition, showcasing impressive skill and determination.

The event, organized by Chopra along with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, featured 12 world-class athletes, including past champions Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage.

(With inputs from agencies.)