Neeraj Chopra Dominates Inaugural NC Classic Amidst Windy Challenges
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the inaugural NC Classic with an impressive 86.18m throw. The double Olympic medallist led a star-studded field at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Despite windy conditions and technical difficulties, Chopra successfully hosted and competed against top athletes, adding another title to his name.
In an event filled with both excitement and challenges, Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra claimed victory at the inaugural NC Classic, securing his third consecutive title with a throw of 86.18 meters.
Despite strong winds at Bangalore's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the 27-year-old double Olympic medallist rose above intense competition, showcasing impressive skill and determination.
The event, organized by Chopra along with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, featured 12 world-class athletes, including past champions Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage.
