Gaganjeet Bhullar Climbs Leaderboard in International Series Morocco
Gaganjeet Bhullar advanced to T-24th place in the International Series Morocco with a 2-under 71. The tournament saw Scott Vincent leading with a one-shot advantage, while other competitors like India's Ajeetesh Sandhu and China's Bobby Bai vied for top positions. Nine Indian players missed the cut.
Gaganjeet Bhullar made significant progress in the third round of the International Series Morocco, climbing to T-24th after a 2-under 71. Bhullar, a seasoned player with 11 Asian Tour victories, made four birdies, offset by two bogeys, improving from his earlier T36 position.
Meanwhile, Scott Vincent edged ahead after a remarkable birdie on the 17th hole, putting him one shot clear in a USD 2 million event. Despite a bogey-free performance, Vincent only managed two birdies, maintaining a slim lead over Thai contender Settee Prakongvech.
Elsewhere, China's Bobby Bai and several others, including the Australian duo and American Austen Truslow, continued to chase the leading pack. A challenging field saw nine Indians, including veteran Khalin Joshi, missing the cut, underscoring the competitive nature of the tournament.
