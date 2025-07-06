Gaganjeet Bhullar Climbs Leaderboard in International Series Morocco

Gaganjeet Bhullar made significant progress in the third round of the International Series Morocco, climbing to T-24th after a 2-under 71. Bhullar, a seasoned player with 11 Asian Tour victories, made four birdies, offset by two bogeys, improving from his earlier T36 position.

Meanwhile, Scott Vincent edged ahead after a remarkable birdie on the 17th hole, putting him one shot clear in a USD 2 million event. Despite a bogey-free performance, Vincent only managed two birdies, maintaining a slim lead over Thai contender Settee Prakongvech.

Elsewhere, China's Bobby Bai and several others, including the Australian duo and American Austen Truslow, continued to chase the leading pack. A challenging field saw nine Indians, including veteran Khalin Joshi, missing the cut, underscoring the competitive nature of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)