Gaganjeet Bhullar Climbs Leaderboard in International Series Morocco

Gaganjeet Bhullar advanced to T-24th place in the International Series Morocco with a 2-under 71. The tournament saw Scott Vincent leading with a one-shot advantage, while other competitors like India's Ajeetesh Sandhu and China's Bobby Bai vied for top positions. Nine Indian players missed the cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:18 IST
Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Gaganjeet Bhullar made significant progress in the third round of the International Series Morocco, climbing to T-24th after a 2-under 71. Bhullar, a seasoned player with 11 Asian Tour victories, made four birdies, offset by two bogeys, improving from his earlier T36 position.

Meanwhile, Scott Vincent edged ahead after a remarkable birdie on the 17th hole, putting him one shot clear in a USD 2 million event. Despite a bogey-free performance, Vincent only managed two birdies, maintaining a slim lead over Thai contender Settee Prakongvech.

Elsewhere, China's Bobby Bai and several others, including the Australian duo and American Austen Truslow, continued to chase the leading pack. A challenging field saw nine Indians, including veteran Khalin Joshi, missing the cut, underscoring the competitive nature of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

