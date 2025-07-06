Left Menu

Controversial Presence at Wrestling Felicitation: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Attended Event in Haryana Sparks Debate

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former WFI chief, attended a ceremony for wrestler Rachna Parmar in Haryana, despite opposition. Parmar won gold at the Under-17 Asian Championships. Singh's visit faced backlash due to his ongoing sexual harassment case. Singh expressed hope for Haryana's future Olympic wrestling success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:50 IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief, made headlines on Sunday by attending a controversial felicitations ceremony in Haryana. Despite facing opposition from certain khap panchayats, Singh appeared at the Bond Kalan village event to honor wrestler Rachna Parmar, who recently clinched gold at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vietnam.

The venue, located in Charkhi Dadri district, is noteworthy as it is also home to Olympian and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat. Phogat was notably among the athletes who led protests against Singh, who is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over charges of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.

Singh brushed off criticisms from khap and farming communities regarding his visit, stating, "What I have to do with this." He underscored his optimism in the event, expressing hope for an Olympic gold in wrestling to come from Haryana. Singh mentioned giving the responsibility of leading this charge to BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt, a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics.

