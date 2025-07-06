Wimbledon Line-Calling Controversy: When Technology Fumbled

Controversy sparked at Wimbledon as the automated line-calling technology failed during a crucial moment in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's match against Sonay Kartal. The malfunction meant a clear out shot was incorrectly disregarded, raising questions about the reliability of the system replacing human line judges.

Umpire Nico Helwerth, despite following protocols, faced confusion amid the glitch, as Pavlyuchenkova was left distraught after the decision that affected the game's outcome. Television replays confirmed the fault, intensifying the debate on the new system's oversight capability.

While the match controversy troubled players, it was a part of growing skepticism. Notably, Emma Raducanu and others expressed doubts about the system's accuracy, prompting calls for improvements to make technological decisions more trustworthy.