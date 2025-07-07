Left Menu

Sanjog Gupta Appointed as CEO of ICC

Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the new CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), following an extensive recruitment process. Previously the CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, Gupta is set to lead the ICC with a focus on expanding cricket's global reach and enhancing fan experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:14 IST
Indian media mogul Sanjog Gupta has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), taking over from the Jay Shah-led administration. The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process that began in March and involved over 2,500 applicants from 25 countries.

Previously serving as the CEO for Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, Gupta will assume his new role immediately. The ICC Nominations Committee, comprising deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, recommended Gupta for the position after evaluating a shortlist of 12 candidates.

With a career beginning in journalism, Gupta rose through the ranks to hold multiple leadership roles in content, programming, and strategy at Star India and JioStar. The ICC is optimistic that Gupta's leadership will play a pivotal role in expanding cricket's global footprint and enhancing the fan experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

