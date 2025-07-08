Jofra Archer Ready for England's Third Test Against India

Jofra Archer is poised to make a significant return for England in their third cricket test against India, according to coach Brendon McCullum. After grappling with injuries that kept him out since February 2021, Archer is now fit and eager to contribute to the team's efforts in the longest format of the game.

The 30-year-old bowler, who boasts 42 wickets in 13 tests, was included in the squad for the second test at Edgbaston. However, he did not feature in the playing eleven as England faced a heavy 336-run defeat, evening the five-match series at 1-1. McCullum expressed optimism over Archer's form ahead of the crucial test at Lord's from July 10 to 14.

England is unlikely to move Jamie Smith up the batting order despite his impressive 184 and 88 scores at number seven. The wicketkeeper-batter's rapid development has been acknowledged by McCullum, who is pleased with Smith's performance and believes he holds significant potential for the team in both batting and wicketkeeping roles.

