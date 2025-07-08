Left Menu

LEGEN-Z T10 League: Cricket's New Exciting Frontier Debuts in Jaipur

The LEGEN-Z T10 League promises an exhilarating cricket tournament featuring local talents and international stars. The event kicks off with a triple-header on August 7 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, and concludes with a grand finale on August 13. The league aims to merge global experience with local passion.

Updated: 08-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:05 IST
LEGEN-Z T10 League: Cricket's New Exciting Frontier Debuts in Jaipur
Image Credit: ANI
The LEGEN-Z T10 League is poised to revolutionize cricket as it launches its inaugural season in Jaipur. Beginning on August 7, the tournament will open with Royal Challengers Delhi squaring off against Bengal Tigers at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium. Organizers revealed the full schedule on Sunday, ahead of this much-anticipated event.

The opening day will be action-packed, featuring a triple-header. Following the first match, Southern United will compete against MP Spartans at 7:00 PM, and later at 9:00 PM, Mumbai Stars will clash with Rajasthan Raiders. Fans can expect uninterrupted cricketing action, with three matches daily until the league stage concludes on August 11.

The knockout phase begins on August 12 with another triple-header, culminating in the grand finale under lights on August 13. The league will showcase cricket legends like Herschelle Gibbs, Ross Taylor, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Aaron Finch. This unique tournament not only highlights international icons but also celebrates local talent, with 74 Indian players selected from grassroots trials. 'Gali Se TV Tak'—from streets to stadiums—is the mantra as dreams turn into reality for these emerging cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

