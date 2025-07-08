Left Menu

Lolesio's Setback: Wallabies' Flyhalf Dilemma Intensifies

Australia's first-choice flyhalf Noah Lolesio will miss the British & Irish Lions series after neck surgery. Lolesio's absence leaves Coach Joe Schmidt seeking a replacement, with options like Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh, James O'Connor, and Bernard Foley. Lolesio is recovering well after his operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:38 IST
Australia's Wallabies have been dealt a significant setback as flyhalf Noah Lolesio will be unavailable for the upcoming British & Irish Lions series. Lolesio sustained neck injuries during a match against Fiji and has since undergone surgery.

Initial relief was felt when Lolesio was discharged, but he returned for surgery following a follow-up examination. The Wallabies released a statement affirming his expected full recovery, although he will take time away from the sport for rehabilitation.

Coach Joe Schmidt faces the challenge of selecting a replacement for Lolesio, with options including Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh, and veteran players like James O'Connor and Bernard Foley. The latter returned to the Wallabies in 2022 after a three-year hiatus and brings a wealth of experience.

