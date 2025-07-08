Remco Evenepoel Aims for Yellow in Crucial Time Trial

Belgium's cycling prodigy, Remco Evenepoel, is setting his sights on the coveted yellow jersey as the leading contenders gear up for a critical test in the Tour de France. The fifth stage presents a time trial around Caen, marking a decisive moment for athletes.

The course, only 33km yet demanding with 200 metres of climbing, will challenge the participants through Normandy's rolling terrain. Race director Thierry Gouvenou remarked on the flat but relentless nature of the stage, signaling potential time losses even among favorites.

Evenepoel, representing Soudal Quick-Step, stands as the favorite following the withdrawals of strong competitors. Poised to make his move, he aims to close the gap on reigning champion Tadej Pogacar and rival Jonas Vingegaard, both of whom currently stand ahead in the overall standings.

