Remco Evenepoel Aims for Yellow in Crucial Time Trial

Remco Evenepoel, Belgium's cycling star, is focused on claiming the yellow jersey as the Tour de France contenders prepare for a critical time trial in stage five around Caen. Evenepoel, a two-time time trial world champion, hopes to overcome the time deficit against top rivals, Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:59 IST
Remco Evenepoel

Belgium's cycling prodigy, Remco Evenepoel, is setting his sights on the coveted yellow jersey as the leading contenders gear up for a critical test in the Tour de France. The fifth stage presents a time trial around Caen, marking a decisive moment for athletes.

The course, only 33km yet demanding with 200 metres of climbing, will challenge the participants through Normandy's rolling terrain. Race director Thierry Gouvenou remarked on the flat but relentless nature of the stage, signaling potential time losses even among favorites.

Evenepoel, representing Soudal Quick-Step, stands as the favorite following the withdrawals of strong competitors. Poised to make his move, he aims to close the gap on reigning champion Tadej Pogacar and rival Jonas Vingegaard, both of whom currently stand ahead in the overall standings.

