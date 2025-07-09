Left Menu

Manjrekar Critiques Indian Selection, Advocates for Sudharsan

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticized the Indian team management's selection decisions in the second Test against England, particularly highlighting the exclusion of Sai Sudharsan after one match. He advocated for Sudharsan's role at No. 3 and suggested Karun Nair deserves another chance due to emotional factors surrounding his selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:36 IST
Sai Sudharsan (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed concerns over selection choices made by the Indian team management during the second Test against England, notably questioning the exclusion of young batter Sai Sudharsan after a single outing.

Speaking on an ESPNcricinfo video, Manjrekar remarked that while victories can often mask controversial decisions, he was particularly taken aback by some selections. He argued that despite Sudharsan's modest performance in the second innings, the young talent should have been retained.

Manjrekar advocated for Sudharsan to be slotted at No. 3, challenging the current utilization of Karun Nair in that position. He stressed the importance of offering Sudharsan a fair opportunity and highlighted the emotional narrative surrounding Nair's return, suggesting that Nitish Kumar Reddy give way lower down the order for Nair.

Latest News

