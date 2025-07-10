Jannik Sinner Storms into Wimbledon Semis, Sets Clash with Djokovic
Jannik Sinner overcame elbow injury concerns to secure a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals by defeating Ben Shelton. The Italian will face Novak Djokovic next. Sinner capitalized on critical moments to win 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4, maintaining dominance over American players. His injured elbow held up under intense conditions.
Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked tennis player, shrugged off any lingering doubts about his injured elbow to book a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. He clinched a decisive victory over the formidable American, Ben Shelton, in a tense showdown on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Italian, aiming to be the first from his country to claim the Wimbledon crown, will face the legendary Novak Djokovic in a highly anticipated semi-final. Sinner previously faced Djokovic in the 2023 semis. Despite briefly faltering, Sinner showed resilience and seized critical opportunities to secure a straight-sets win.
Sinner has an impressive record against American players, marking his 20th consecutive victory at the Tour-level. After overcoming a scare against Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner returned to form, brushing aside concerns about his elbow injury as Shelton pushed him to the limit.
