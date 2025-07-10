Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Storms into Wimbledon Semis, Sets Clash with Djokovic

Jannik Sinner overcame elbow injury concerns to secure a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals by defeating Ben Shelton. The Italian will face Novak Djokovic next. Sinner capitalized on critical moments to win 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4, maintaining dominance over American players. His injured elbow held up under intense conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 03:17 IST
Jannik Sinner Storms into Wimbledon Semis, Sets Clash with Djokovic
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked tennis player, shrugged off any lingering doubts about his injured elbow to book a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. He clinched a decisive victory over the formidable American, Ben Shelton, in a tense showdown on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Italian, aiming to be the first from his country to claim the Wimbledon crown, will face the legendary Novak Djokovic in a highly anticipated semi-final. Sinner previously faced Djokovic in the 2023 semis. Despite briefly faltering, Sinner showed resilience and seized critical opportunities to secure a straight-sets win.

Sinner has an impressive record against American players, marking his 20th consecutive victory at the Tour-level. After overcoming a scare against Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner returned to form, brushing aside concerns about his elbow injury as Shelton pushed him to the limit.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025