Real Madrid's Fresh Start: Alonso's Tactical Lessons

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso vows a fresh start next season after a tactical shift backfired, leading to a 4-0 defeat against Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final. Despite the loss, Alonso sees it as an opportunity to learn and rebuild the team collectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 04:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid is gearing up for a fresh start next season, following a stinging 4-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final. Manager Xabi Alonso, who recently took charge, expressed optimism despite the setback, vowing to use this experience as a catalyst for rebuilding.

The tactical decision to switch to a four-man defense without suspended defender Dean Huijsen and injured Trent Alexander-Arnold proved costly, as PSG exploited the vulnerability early on. Gonzalo Garcia and fully-recovered star Kylian Mbappe started upfront, but the changes failed to deliver the desired results.

Alonso acknowledged the team's shortcomings and emphasized the importance of drawing lessons from this defeat. He assured fans of better performances and possibly new signings in the future, aiming for a cohesive unit ready for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

