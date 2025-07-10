Left Menu

Argentina Rugby Team Faces England with Strategic Team Changes

Argentina made strategic adjustments for their match against England, featuring Pablo Matera's historic 111th cap. Matera switches to number eight as part of key changes amid six other replacements. Despite missing British & Irish Lions players, England previously outperformed Argentina, maintaining their undefeated series status.

Updated: 10-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:24 IST
Argentina's rugby team is gearing up for a crucial encounter against England, implementing seven significant changes in their lineup. The highlight is Pablo Matera's ceremonial 111th international appearance, where he will play a new role in the back of the scrum against formidable opponents.

The Argentine squad, led by coach Felipe Contepomi, features fresh additions to the backline. Wings Matias Moroni and Ignacio Mendy will join Benjamin Elizalde to form a dynamic back three. With the return of scrumhalf Simon Benitez Cruz to partner flyhalf Santiago Carreras, the team is poised for an invigorating match.

As Argentina prepares for the second test, England, notwithstanding the absence of their famed British & Irish Lions players, remains a tough contender following a dominant victory last weekend. Hooker Julian Montoya resumes captain duties, surrounded by supporting props to steer the team towards a competitive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

